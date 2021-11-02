HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell tops Ashbrook in OT, advances to second round

OLIN—North Iredell outlasted Ashbrook in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs Monday night to secure a 4-3 overtime victory. It’s just the second playoff win in program history.

The 13th-seeded Raiders, 2-14 all-time in the postseason, led 1-0 at halftime.

Ashbrook (10-7-1), the No. 20 seed, outscored North Iredell 2-1 in the second half to force bonus soccer.

Both teams scored once in the first overtime. The Raiders netted the game winner in the second OT.

The Raiders (14-5-1) will get to host another game thanks to No. 29 seed North Lincoln’s (10-12) 2-1 upset win over No. 4 seed Asheboro (14-2-3).

North Iredell will tangle with the Knights in the second round Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Raiders prevailed in both Western Foothills Athletic Conference meetings with North Lincoln this season, winning 2-0 and 2-1.