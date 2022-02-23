HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Chambers dismisses Lake Norman in opening round of playoffs

CHARLOTTE — Not every Cinderella run has a happy ending.
Lake Norman’s boys basketball team may have gone on a magical run over the final week of the season to get to the 4A state playoffs, but that magic ran out within the first few minutes of their first round playoff game Tuesday night.
The 28th-seeded Wildcats had no answers for 5th-seeded Chambers’ size and athleticism, quickly falling down by double digits and never recovering to suffer a season-ending 98-71 at the hands of the Cougars.
“We knew going in that (beating Chambers) would be a tall task,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “We thought if we could slow the game down and keep them out of the lane we would have a chance, but we couldn’t stop them in transition.”
The points came quickly and in big bunches for the Cougars. Lake Norman briefly held a 4-3 lead in the early going, but once Chambers found its footing, it was clear that the Wildcats were outmatched.
Over the final 6:19 of the first quarter, the Cougars orchestrated a 29-9 run that showcased why many believe they have a good chance to bring home a state championship this year. In the game, Chambers shot a blistering 61% (40 of 66) from the field, including hitting on 12 of their 25 3-point attempts.
Lake Norman turned the ball over just nine times, and despite the size disadvantage, matched the Cougars in rebounding at 39 apiece, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their hot shooting.
“You just can’t overcome a start like that,” Hodges said. “Especially not against (Chambers). We thought that if we limited turnovers and rebounds, we could have a shot. We’ve just not seen speed and athleticism like they have.”
Lake Norman settled in after the first quarter but was never able to cut into the Cougars’ lead. However, despite the early lopsidedness, the Wildcats remained competitive until the final whistle, something that Hodges commended his players on.
“You can only control the effort that you put in,” Hodges said. “The guys weren’t scared of the guys on the other side, and we were competitive.”
Wildcats senior forward Davis Wagner closed out his high school career with a bang, posting a team-high 22 points while beating and banging down low with South Carolina-commit Daniel Sanford. Trent Steinour, Lake Norman’s 6-foot-7 freshman, also showed out against one of the best teams in the state, battling for rebounds and tossing in 13 points of his own.
“Once (Steinour) settled down, he was really good,” Hodges said. “He was getting tough rebounds tonight that were much easier against our conference opponents.”
With a vast majority of the Wildcats’ key pieces returning, including four of their five starters from Tuesday night’s game, Lake Norman will likely be one of the favorites to win the Greater Metro Conference in 2023.
Many of those returning players, including some guys deep on the bench, saw playing time against Chambers, something that allowed them to get a taste of what championship-level basketball looks like in North Carolina.
“That was big boy basketball,” Hodges said. “These are the teams that you have to beat if you want to compete for a state title.”
For Lake Norman, its trip to Chambers can be filed under ‘valuable experience’ for a young team that looks to make a playoff run next year. Leading scorer Cole Callaway will return for his senior season after averaging 17.1 points this year. Starters Tre McKinnon, Alex Gruber, and Steinour will all return as well.
“The thing I’m going to remember the most about this season is the final week, from the Mooresville game on Senior Night through beating West Cabarrus to win the conference (tournament),” Hodges said. “This loss will sting for a bit, but their memory of this season is going to be last Friday night and the celebration.”
The Wildcats may not have a playoff victory to hang on for their 2021-22 season, but the Greater Metro Conference Tournament trophy, and the net they all cut down after the victory, will live in the program’s trophy case for a lot longer than the memory of a first-round playoff exit.