HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Chambers dismisses Lake Norman in opening round of playoffs

With a vast majority of the Wildcats’ key pieces returning, including four of their five starters from Tuesday night’s game, Lake Norman will likely be one of the favorites to win the Greater Metro Conference in 2023.

Many of those returning players, including some guys deep on the bench, saw playing time against Chambers, something that allowed them to get a taste of what championship-level basketball looks like in North Carolina.

“That was big boy basketball,” Hodges said. “These are the teams that you have to beat if you want to compete for a state title.”

For Lake Norman, its trip to Chambers can be filed under ‘valuable experience’ for a young team that looks to make a playoff run next year. Leading scorer Cole Callaway will return for his senior season after averaging 17.1 points this year. Starters Tre McKinnon, Alex Gruber, and Steinour will all return as well.

“The thing I’m going to remember the most about this season is the final week, from the Mooresville game on Senior Night through beating West Cabarrus to win the conference (tournament),” Hodges said. “This loss will sting for a bit, but their memory of this season is going to be last Friday night and the celebration.”

The Wildcats may not have a playoff victory to hang on for their 2021-22 season, but the Greater Metro Conference Tournament trophy, and the net they all cut down after the victory, will live in the program’s trophy case for a lot longer than the memory of a first-round playoff exit.