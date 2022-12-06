HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Iredell girls earn long-awaited victory

MAIDEN— Brooklyn Gibson’s double-double Friday night helped West Iredell turn back Maiden 53-51 and snap a 31-game losing streak.

Gibson tossed in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors (1-4).

Sierra Bridges also produced a double-double for West Iredell, which trailed29-25 at halftime. She scored 12 points and nabbed 10 rebounds.

Down by eight with 3 seconds to go in the third quarter, Gibson hit a half-court 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut the lead to five. It was her third 3-pointer of the quarter.

Kaitlyn Stroud started the run for West Iredell and helped cut the lead down to one with two baskets before freshman Savannah Weber gave the Warriors the lead for good with a late 3-pointer. Finn Green scored a critical fast-break layup assisted by Gibson to push the lead to four, and the Warriors held on for a two-point victory.

Stroud finished with eight points. Green blocked seven shots.

West Iredell is back home Friday night when it hosts Bunker Hill in another nonconference game.