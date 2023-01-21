HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tharpe scores 50 in North Iredell victory

OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe had a performance for the ages Friday night and led his team to an 88-50 Western Foothills Athletic Conference basketball win over Fred T. Foard.

The senior poured in 50 points for the Raiders. He was 20 of 24 from the floor, 1 of 1 from the 3-point line and 7 of 13 from the foul line.

The rest of Tharpe’s play complemented his scoring production. He pulled down 21rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked three shots and made three steals.

North Iredell (11-7, 4-4) led 37-30 at halftime but dominated the third and fourth quarters, outscoring the Tigers (3-15, 3-5) 22-9 in the third and 29-11 in the fourth.

Aiden Patterson had eight points for North Iredell, and Greyson Kerr and Kade Pierce each added seven points.

Tharpe broke the 1,000 career point barrier on Jan. 10 when the Raiders beat Statesville. He scored 28 in that game.

Tharpe is averaging a double-double this year with 27 points per game and 12 rebounds per game.