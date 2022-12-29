HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tharpe-led North Iredell breezes past West into semifinals

OLIN — Just as he had done several times already in the game, North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe grabbed a loose ball on the run and began to thunder down the court toward the hoop. However, this time, rather than attacking the hoop at full speed, he slowed down just before the hoop, let a couple of West Iredell defenders blow by, and then went up for the easy dunk.

That play served as a microcosm of the entire game as Tharpe and the Raiders (7-3) used size to their advantage to blow out the Warriors (1-9), 78-52, in the first round of the North Iredell Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

“We had a great energy today,” North Iredell head coach Jeff LeVan said. “You never know what to expect coming back after a long layoff and we’ve been inconsistent all year, so to come out focused like that is really nice to see.”

Not having played for eight days, the Raiders came out firing on all cylinders, particularly on defense, holding West Iredell to just six points in the first quarter. Using both its vastly superior height advantage as well as a pressing defense, North Iredell rarely allowed the Warriors to find an open shot.

“We knew our advantages before the game,” LeVan said. “The pressure we put on them early was definitely our plan going in. We wanted to see if we could get a lead early.”

That lead, which was 19-6 after the first, was driven offensively by Tharpe, who scored 14 points in the first eight minutes of play. The Raiders’ star senior went on to score a season-high 30 points in the game, all in the first three quarters.

“Our theme all year has been to ‘Feed the Horse’. (Tharpe) is our horse,” LeVan said. “He does everything really well and he showed that today.”

The Warriors began to find some offense after their slow start, but were never able to cut into the North Iredell lead.

Jermaine Cornelius led the way for West Iredell, scoring 15 points in the game. Jeremiah Glaspy and Cedric Ferguson both added eight points.

For the Raiders, Aiden Patterson also finished in double figures, scoring 18 points and connecting on a game-high four three-pointers.

North Iredell advanced in the winner’s bracket of the tournament to face Rocky River (5-5) in the second round of the Holiday Classic Thursday at 5:30 p.m. West Iredell will continue its tournament with a matchup against South Iredell (2-8) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.