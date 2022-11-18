HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Team-by-Team Preview Capsules

The 2022-23 high school basketball season tips off tonight.

Visions of conference championships and deep playoff runs dance in the heads of several programs, while others look to get back on track.

The following is a glance at Iredell County teams:

BOYSLake Norman WildcatsHead coach: Grant Hodges

Last season’s records: 17-11 (5-7 Greater Metro Conference)

Key returners: Cole Callaway, 6-4, guard (17 ppg, 6 rpg, 2 apg) All-Conference/All-District, closing in 1,000 career points; Henderson Williams 6-5, wing (7 ppg, 7 rpg); Alex Gruber, 6-2, guard (5 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 apg, 2.5 spg); Tre McKinnon, 6-5, wing (13 ppg, 6 rpg, 2 bpg, 2 spg) ranked No. 17 NC class of 2025; Trent Steinour, 6-9, forward, (7 ppg 6.5 rpg, 2 bpg ), ranked No. 18 NC class of 2025, Radford offer; Josh Yates, 5-11, point guard, missed last season with injury

Key newcomers: Nick Arnold, 5-10, selected to participate in NC Top 40 Freshman; Taurean McKinnon, 6-3, guard, selected to participate in NC Top 40 Freshman

Coach’s outlook: Our guys have really put in the work this fall. I am proud of that. If our guys will trust and love each other, we will have a very successful season. Our conference is one of the toughest 4A conferences in the state from top to bottom, but if our guys commit to each other we should be able to compete.

Mooresville Blue DevilsHead coach: Armard Moore, third season

Last season’s record: 21-4 overall (10-2 Greater Metro Conference)

Key returners: AJ Parsley, guard; Evaan Ezhilan, guard; Xavion White, center

Key newcomers: Marley Samuel, Dylan Clark, Jalen Chambers, Travelle Bryson, Miles Samuel

Coach’s outlook: Losing eight seniors is going to hurt us but our guys should be very competitive. Our goal is to take it one game at a time and see where the chips fall. I am so excited for this group of guys to see them get better and better.

North Iredell RaidersHead coach: Jeff LeVan, fourth season

Last season’s record: 19-9 (10-4 Western Foothills Athletic Conference); lost in 3rd round of 3A state playoffs to eventual champion West Charlotte

Key returners: Cole Saunders, point guard (6 ppg, 4 apg); Beckham Tharpe, forward (13 ppg, 9 rpg). Also: Cade Kidd, Avery Cloer and Greyson Kerr

Key newcomers: Aiden Patterson, can play 2-5 positions, can shoot, handle the ball and rebound; Also: Cole Soots and Walker Adkins, who missed last year due to knee surgery.

Coach’s outlook: With only two guys on the roster that have seen any real playing time we are young and inconsistent right now. But if we come together as a team and get the chemistry right we can be really good. We have the potential to score more than last year. The biggest thing so far is we have to learn how to defend. Also because of sickness and injuries we have not had our entire team at a practice all summer or at any point this fall. So we are a work in progress. Our conference will be good again. Hickory was ranked No. 1 in state for most of the year last year and East Lincoln does not lose much.

St. Stephens and North Lincoln will be tough with a lot of young talent developing. Of course Statesville is always a big rivalry and West Iredell will have a new coach so not sure what to expect there.

It should be a fun year. This is what I tell the guys: “The standard never changes. We are the Raiders. Let’s go to work.”

West Iredell Warriors

Head coach: Reggae Samuel, first season

Last season’s record: 0-23 (0-14 Western Foothills Athletic Conference)

Key returners: Riley Grant, point guard; Eric Dalton, point guard; David Bunton, point guard; Jermaine Cornelius, point guard

Key newcomers: Cedrick Ferguson, power forward; Hunter Massey, center

Coach’s outlook: Predicted to be a more competitive team this year under new coaching staff.

GIRLS

Lake Norman Wildcats

Head coach: McKenzie Graham, sixth season

Last season’s record: 24-4 (12-0 Greater Metro Conference)

Key returners: Kristen Lewis-Williams, 5-10, point guard (15.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 4 apg, 3.1 spg), led conference in points, rebounds, and assists, third in steals, led in free throws made and attempted, led in double-doubles. Conference player of the year 2022, 2x all-conference selection; Addison Sirianni, 5-5 shooting guard (6.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg), second in conference in 3-pointers, led conference in two-point FG percentage; Alexis Shehan, 5-10, combo (5.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.2 spg), led conference in overall FG percentage at 53%, top 25 in conference in scoring, 10th in assists; Samantha Shehan, shooting guard; Adason Buoniconti, point guard; Aliya Williams, guard

Key newcomers: Kelsey Rhyne, shooting guard; Jeta North, center

Coach’s outlook: After a fourth-round playoff loss last year to Charlotte Catholic, we have a good group of sophomores with a year of varsity experience, a senior that led in every major stat category a year ago, and some freshmen that have potential to fill up a stat sheet. We played some tough games this summer and fall, and if these girls continue working like they are, we are up for a very successful season.

North Iredell Raiders

Head coach: Brandon Jolly, first season

Last season’s record: 13-12 (8-6 Western Foothills Athletic Conference)

Key returners: Jewel Allen, 6-0, center, senior (11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Lily Ward, 5-5, point guard, senior (3.8 apg, 5.0 rpg); Aliyah Curleem 5-10, forward, junior; Timberly Daniels, 5-9, guard/forward, senior

Coach’s outlook: We’re still trying to figure each other out. We’ve only had the volleyball players and cross country runners for five days (as of Nov. 14), and we’ve had a lot of flu and sickness. So I don’t think I’ve had a full roster at practice yet. Hopefully we’ll gel sooner than later, but I’m hoping we hit our stride around the Christmas tournament.

South Iredell Vikings

Head coach: Kensley Dalton, first season

Last season’s record: 7-17 (3-9 Greater Metro Conference)

Key returners: Kayden Johnson, junior, forward/center (9.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.0 bpg); Daria Fink, junior, center (7.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.3 bpg); Grace Hutchens, senior, guard/forward (4.5 ppg, 1.1 spg); Anayah Turner, senior, guard/forward (3.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Paige Sarver, junior, guard/forward (3.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

Key newcomers: Olivia Humphrey, guard/forward; Kinsley Duchinski, guard/forward; M’Kahya Scott, guard

Coach’s outlook: We have a nice mix of returning players and newcomers that along with a brand new coach are eager to prove themselves this season. Once we start to develop our chemistry and our team starts clicking, I think we can surprise some teams this season.

Statesville Greyhounds

Head coach: Greg Stewart

Last season’s record: 4-19 (4-10 Western Foothills Athletic Conference)

Key returners: Saniah Davidson, point guard; Sakari Johnson, shooting guard; Aaliyah Hannah, forward

Key newcomers: Janiya Johnson, Lariah Hall, C’Ashjah Joyner

Coach’s outlook: I am very optimistic about this season. I think we can be competitive in every game and should improve from last season’s outcome.

West Iredell Warriors

Head coach: Ryne Cooper, second season

Last season’s record: 0-24 (0-14 Western Foothills Athletic Conference)

Key returners: Brooklyn Gibson, senior, guard (8.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg), All-Conference; Sierra Bridges, senior, guard (7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.9 spg); Finn Green, junior, forward (6.7 rpg, 2.2 bpg)

Key newcomers: Hailey Benton, junior, forward; Savannah Bridges, junior, guard

Coach’s outlook: After returning less than 5% of our scoring for the 20-21 season, we return 87% of our scoring from last year and return 12 of the 14 athletes who played in a varsity game last year. This more experienced group, led by seniors Sierra Bridges and Brooklyn Gibson, has the opportunity to take a step forward and surprise people this year. Their focus on always improving has been evident in our first few practices this year, and I’m proud to be their coach.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following did not respond to multiple R&L requests for information on their team: Mooresville girls, South Iredell boys, Statesville boys.