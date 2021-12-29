HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Statesville Christian girls cruise to holiday tournament title

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Statesville Christian 57, Triad Baptist 24
KERNERSVILLE—Statesville Christian captured the Triad Baptist Titan Classic championship on Tuesday, beating the tournament host in the final 57-24.
Brenna Rae Bentley led the way for the Lions (8-3), pacing six scorers with 17 points. Ansleigh Sherrill supplied 13 points. Grace Cole contributed 12 points, and Ava Hughes added nine.
Statesville Christian took control early, outscoring Triad Baptist 18-0 in the first quarter. The Lions padded the lead in the second quarter and held a 36-5 halftime advantage.
Triad Baptist slipped to 5-3.
Alexander Central 69, Fred T. Foard 35
HICKORY—Behind a strong performance from Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central downed Fred T. Foard 69-35 on Tuesday to advance to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic championship game where they will face Newton-Conover.
Stikeleather finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs. She also recorded four steals and dished out three assists.
The Cougars (11-0) dominated the middle quarters, outscoring the Tigers (8-2) 40-10.
Julianna Walter and Sydney Hayes each added eight points for Alexander Central.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 51, St. Stephens 27
HICKORY—Evan Presnell made 4 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc and scored a game-high 21 points as Alexander Central rolled to a 51-27 victory over St. Stephens during Tuesday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic semifinals.
Avery Cook added 17 points and four assists for the Cougars (10-1), who will play Hickory in the title game.
Alexander Central, which led 24-9 at halftime and 45-18 after three quarters, held the Indians (9-3) to single digits in each period.