HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: South Iredell holds off Statesville for 1st win

TROUTMAN—The South Iredell boys basketball team waited outside the locker room for its coach to unlock the door. Just seconds after he opened the door and the team rushed in, the celebration began.

A hard-earned celebration that came at the end of a tough week for the Vikings’ program.

"We had to show the heart of a champion tonight,” South Iredell head coach Tomaso Grissom said. “It’s always important to get the first win.”

The Vikings earned that first win behind a gutsy performance, outlasting a furious fourth-quarter rally from Statesville (0-1) to defeat the rival Greyhounds 52-49 in the team’s home opener Tuesday night.

On Nov. 23, in just his second game as head coach of South Iredell, Grissom watched as his team was thoroughly beaten by Davie County, 61-15. His team and coaching staff faced the questions over the seven days between games, but Grissom knew that his team was still committed to winning as soon as the morning following the blowout loss.

“Every player and coach, to a man, showed up to the gym the next morning before school,” Grissom said. “We just got back to work. This program is going to be built on a foundation of hard work and as long as we do that, we’re going to be OK.”

The hard work put in the six days in between the games was evident early as the Vikings raced out to a 16-point lead by the midway point of the second quarter on the back of solid first-half performances from Will Vuk and Nolan Clark, each posting 10 points in the first two quarters.

Vuk, in his first action of the season after sitting out the first two games with a back injury, went on to score a game-high 18 points despite fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a dog,” Grissom said of Vuk. “Sometimes, I have to protect him from himself. I was trying to get him out of the game when he picked up his foul. I couldn’t be more proud of him to come back from what he dealt with.”

For much of the game, the Vikings held a double-digit lead over the Greyhounds, using a suffocating defense to hold Statesville to just 32 points through three quarters of play. The fourth quarter, however, was an entirely different story.

To start the final quarter, Statesville came out in a full-court press that frustrated the Vikings and led to easy buckets for the Greyhounds. What began as a 12-point lead for South Iredell was slowly eroded down to two with 1:35 to play.

That’s when Statesville’s Kobe Brown went to the foul line with a chance to tie the game down 50-48. Despite being held scoreless in the first three quarters, Brown had caught fire in the fourth, scoring 10 of the Greyhounds’ 16 points.

Stepping to the line, Brown sank the first attempt to cut the lead to one but missed the second attempt.

Statesville went 0-for-7 on its potential game-tying or go-ahead shot attempts over the final 1:35, many of them having to come from three-point range as Vikings freshman guard Kobe Richardson calmly stepped to the line with 28 seconds to play and sank a pair of free throws, his only points of the night, to give South Iredell a three point lead.

“That boy is ice cold,” Grissom said.

South Iredell didn’t have long to celebrate its first victory as they prepared to host West Iredell on Wednesday night. The Vikings play their third game in four days on Friday against visiting Alexander Central.

Statesville will look to get its first win of the season against Carson on Friday.