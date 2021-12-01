HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders win two close ones vs. Vikings

TROUTMAN – North Iredell (1-0) overcame early-season jitters and a late-game run Tuesday in a 61-57 win over cross-county rival South Iredell (1-1).

Playing in their first game of the young season, the Raiders came out of the gates slow, falling behind 31-20 late in the second quarter after a barrage of three-pointers by the Vikings.

Coming off a 12-3 season last year and returning every key player outside of center Jayden Turner, the senior-laden North Iredell team responded with a 10-0 run to close out the half trailing the Vikings by 1.

North Iredell head coach Jeff LeVan said it was important for his team to take that first punch and to respond the way they did.

“We’ve got seven seniors and we showed a lot of poise, the press seemed to give them a lot of trouble,” LeVan said. “It was our defense that got us in the game and kept us in there until we finally made a few shots.”

The defensive intensity the Raiders showed late in the second quarter showed up again out of the break. Utilizing the press LeVan mentioned, the Vikings scored just five points from roughly three minutes left in the second quarter to three minutes into the fourth quarter.