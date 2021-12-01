HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders win two close ones vs. Vikings

TROUTMAN – North Iredell (1-0) overcame early-season jitters and a late-game run Tuesday in a 61-57 win over cross-county rival South Iredell (1-1).
Playing in their first game of the young season, the Raiders came out of the gates slow, falling behind 31-20 late in the second quarter after a barrage of three-pointers by the Vikings.
Coming off a 12-3 season last year and returning every key player outside of center Jayden Turner, the senior-laden North Iredell team responded with a 10-0 run to close out the half trailing the Vikings by 1.
North Iredell head coach Jeff LeVan said it was important for his team to take that first punch and to respond the way they did.
“We’ve got seven seniors and we showed a lot of poise, the press seemed to give them a lot of trouble,” LeVan said. “It was our defense that got us in the game and kept us in there until we finally made a few shots.”
The defensive intensity the Raiders showed late in the second quarter showed up again out of the break. Utilizing the press LeVan mentioned, the Vikings scored just five points from roughly three minutes left in the second quarter to three minutes into the fourth quarter.
Leading 40-36 as the fourth quarter began, North Iredell gave itself a cushion early in the last quarter turning a stout defensive performance into a few easy transition buckets. But as with the Raiders, the Vikings feature a senior-laden team and responded accordingly.
With their backs against the wall, trailing 51-42 with less than two minutes left, South Iredell elected to begin fouling to extend the game and send the Raiders to the foul line.
Over the next minute, North Iredell missed free throws on consecutive possessions and South Iredell responded with threes on consecutive possessions to cut the lead to 53-50.
The teams traded free throws and baskets before a lay-up by South Iredell’s Braydon Watson-Jones cut the lead to 59-57 with just under three seconds left.
But North Iredell was able to cleanly inbound the ball. Senior John Jackson Jr. was fouled and promptly sank two free throws to put any hope of a South Iredell comeback to rest.
Jackson poured in a game-high 25 points for the Raiders.
The two teams meet again Friday in what will be North Iredell’s home opener. LeVan said the next few days will be focused on shooting before the rematch.
“We’ve got speed, we’ve got size, but we just don’t shoot the ball well,” LeVan said. “If you look at our shot chart in the first half there were probably 20 shots inside the paint. Getting through that first ball game, getting through the excitement and the rust and let’s do it again Friday night.”
North Iredell girls hold off Vikings
TROUTMAN—North Iredell (1-0) jumped out to a 28-22 halftime lead and fought off South Iredell (0-2) in the second half on their way to a 45-41 season-opening win Tuesday night.
Trailing 10-8 after the first quarter, the Raiders fought back outscoring the Vikings 20-12 in the second quarter to lead by 6 at the break.
The two teams traded baskets in the third quarter before they found themselves tied at 36-36 with a little over six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
After tying the game at 36, the Raiders held the Vikings to just two points over the next five minutes to take a 43-38 lead with just over a minute remaining.
A 3-pointer by the Vikings brought the North Iredell lead to 45-41 with just less than 10 seconds remaining, but they were unable to secure a key loose ball rebound on a missed free throw and time ran out on their comeback attempt.
Jewel Allen led the Raiders with 13 points, while Janiya Johnson scored 13 to lead the Vikings.
The teams meet again Friday night in North Iredell’s home opener.
BOX SCORES
(boys)
North Iredell;14;16;10;21—61
South Iredell;14;17;5;21—57
NORTH IREDELL (61): John Jackson Jr. 25, Beckham Tharpe 12, Jackson Hawkins 11, Saunders 9, Coltrane 2, Grimball 2.
South Iredell (57): Brayden Watson-Jones 22, M.J. Chambers 14, Perry 6, Tucker 6, Clark 6, Jones 3.
(girls)
North Iredell;8;20;8;9—45
South Iredell;10;12;12;7—41
NORTH IREDELL (45): Jewel Allen 13, Bradford 7, Caldwell 6, Anderson 6, Guill 6, Ward 4, Gibson 3.
SOUTH IREDELL (41): Janiya Johnson 13, Kayden Johnson 10, Horton 8, Brooks 6, Fink 2, Hapes 2.