HIGH SCHOOL: Basketball playoff brackets released

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released brackets for the basketball states playoffs on Saturday.

Both boys and girls teams from North Iredell and Lake Norman made it, as well as Mooresville’s boys.

The playoffs are scheduled to get under way Tuesday. Second round games are Thursday.

BOYS

North Iredell (17-8) is seeded No. 16 seed in 3A West. The Raiders will host Dudley (20-8), the No. 17 seed, in the first round. The winner will play either top seed Hickory (25-1) or No. 32 seed East Henderson (13-12) in the second round.

Mooresville is seeded 17th in the 4A West. The Blue Devils (20-3) will play at No. 16 seed Glenn (17-8) in the first round. The winner advances to the second round to face either top seed Weddington (25-0)—last year’s 3A state champion—or No. 32 seed Olympic (11-11).

Lake Norman (17-10), fresh off its Greater Metro Conference tournament championship, is seeded 27th in the 4A West. The Wildcats open at No. 5 seed Chambers (19-6). The winner advances to the second round to face either No. 12 seed Porter Ridge (19-7) or No. 21 seed South Caldwell (13-9).

GIRLS