HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell sweeps varsity matchups with West Iredell

North Iredell’s boys basketball team came out of the gates on fire Tuesday night, jumping out to a 16-0 lead and holding off a pesky West Iredell team on its way to a 76-54 conference win.

The Raiders (10-7, 3-4) rolled out an unconventional starting lineup after Beckham Tharpe and Cade Kidd missed Monday’s practice with an illness. But the unconventional lineup proved to work just fine.

North Iredell turned up the pressure early and it worked. The Raiders led 16-0 four minutes into the game, and held a 20-4 lead when Tharpe entered for the first time with 2:05 left in the opening quarter.

“The pressure was good, we had really good pressure early in the game,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said. “I think at halftime they adjusted to it, but to start the game they weren’t ready.”

After a shaky start, West Iredell was able to regroup. They cut a 26-4 lead to 27-10 with 6:38 left in the second before cutting the lead to 16 going into the break.

The Warriors (2-15, 0-7) continued to build off a strong second quarter to start the second half.

After North Iredell backed off its pressure to start the half, West Iredell used a 14-6 run to cut the Raiders’ lead to 48-40 with 5:28 left in the third.

But that was as close as the Warriors got.

A few minutes after the lead was cut into single digits, the Raiders ramped up the pressure again leading to three consecutive turnovers. And just like that, the North Iredell lead was back to 57-40 with 2:03 left in the third quarter.

From there, the Raiders did not look back. They continued to extend their lead. Starting at the 5:28 mark in the third quarter, North Iredell ran off on a 19-2 run that saw the lead go from eight to 25 over an 11 minute span.

Tharpe led the Raiders with 17 points off the bench. Avery Cloer, Kade Pierce and Greyson Kerr pitched in 14, 13, and 10 points, respectively, to round out North Iredell scorers in double digits.

The Warriors were led by CJ Ferguson, David Bunton and Jeremiah Glaspy, all with 10 points.

The Raiders now find themselves in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference halfway through the 2022-23 conference schedule. They begin the second half of the conference schedule on Friday as they host their fellow fourth-place team in Fred T. Foard. West Iredell hosts St. Stephens.

LeVan is hopeful that they can build off of Tuesday’s win.

“This was a good momentum for us to get started,” LeVan said. “We had a couple of tough losses, games we should have won and could have won. We are just going to use this as a stepping stone and hopefully go on a good run here.”

North Iredell girls overpower West Iredell

North Iredell (11-6, 5-2) raced to a commanding 18-2 lead in the first quarter, coasting to a 60-12 win over West Iredell (2-15, 0-7) Tuesday night.

The Raiders extended their lead to 36-6 at halftime and led 52-10 at the end of the third quarter. North Iredell held West Iredell to single digit points in each quarter.

Jewel Allen’s 14 points led the Raiders. Lily Ward added 11.

North Iredell is in a three-way tie for second in the conference with Hickory and St. Stephens. All three trail undefeated East Lincoln.

The Raiders host Fred T. Foard on Friday night before traveling next Tuesday for a crucial bout with fellow second-place team St. Stephens in what will be an important game for playoff seeding purposes.

BOX SCORES

(boys)

North Iredell;26;16;21;13—76

West Iredell;4;22;16;12—54

NORTH IREDELL (76): Tharpe 17, Cloer 14, Pierce 13, Kerr 10, Kidd 7, Soots 4, Osborne 3, Robinette 2, Patterson 2, Saunders 2, Stewart 1, Adkins 1.

WEST IREDELL (54): Ferguson 10, D. Bunton 10, Glaspy 10, I. Bunton 6, Grant 6, Cornelius 4, Massey 3, McKenzy 3, Pierce 2.

(girls)

North Iredell;18;18;16;8—60

West Iredell;2;4;4;2—12

NORTH IREDELL (60): Allen 14, Ward 11, Curlee 8, Wittenmyer 8, Bradford 6, Lippard 6, Patterson 3, Gaither 2, Collins 2.

WEST IREDELL (12): Bridges 4, Green 4, Stroud 2, Gibson 2.