HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell nabs conference win over North Lincoln

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 67, North Lincoln 40

OLIN—North Iredell dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday on its way to a 67-40 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory over North Lincoln.

Jewel Allen led three Raiders in double figures with a game-high 16 points against the Knights (3-8, 1-1).

North Iredell (8-5, 2-1) led 18-6 after the first quarter and 46-33 after three quarters. The Raiders outscored the Knights 21-7 in the fourth.

Lily Ward and Emilee Lippard supplied 13 and 10 points, respectively. Averie Patterson and Tatum Bradford added eight points apiece.

Fred T. Foard 65, Statesville 46

NEWTON—Janiya Johnson pumped in 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, but Statesville didn’t have enough Tuesday. The Greyhounds (1-8, 0-2) lost 65-46 to Fred T. Foard.

The Tigers (8-5, 2-1) led 41-20 at halftime.

Statesville’s Saniah Davidson chipped in with six points and five assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Lincoln 69, North Iredell 66

OLIN—North Lincoln overcame a 10-point halftime deficit Tuesday to rally for a 69-66 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over North Iredell.

The Raiders (8-5, 1-2) led 37-27 at halftime after outscoring the Knights 22-11 in the second quarter.

North Lincoln (8-3, 2-0) used an 18-10 scoring edge in the third quarter to make it a tighter ballgame and then outscored the Raiders 24-19 in the final quarter.