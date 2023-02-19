Lake Norman’s girls basketball team drew the No. 1 seed in the 4A West when the N.C. High School Athletic Association released basketball playoff brackets on Saturday.

Joining the Wildcats in the state playoffs are Lake Norman’s boys as well as the boys and girls basketball teams from North Iredell.

First-round games are Tuesday.

Lake Norman’s girls, champions of the Greater Metro Conference, enter the 4A playoffs unbeaten at 26-0. The Wildcats host No. 32 seed Hough (14-12) in the opening round. Tip-off is 6 p.m. The winner advances to Thursday’s second round to face either No. 16 seed Mallard Creek (23-4) or No. 17 seed West Cabarrus (18-8).

Lake Norman’s boys, who also finished first in the Greater Metro Conference, enter the 4A playoffs at 18-7. The Wildcats are the No. 6 seed in the West. They host No. 27 seed Weddington (13-11), the defending 4A state champion, following the girls’ game Tuesday. The winner advances to Thursday’s second round where they will take on either No. 11 seed East Forsyth (20-6) or No. 22 seed Butler (17-8).

North Iredell’s girls, who finished third in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, enter the 3A playoffs at 17-9. The Raiders are the No. 21 seed in the West. They play at No. 12 seed West Henderson (21-6) in the first round. The winner advances to Thursday’s second round to battle either No. 5 seed Pisgah (21-4) or No. 28 seed Montgomery Central (12-11).

North Iredell’s boys, who finished fourth in Western Foothills Athletic Conference, enter the 3A playoffs at 17-9. The Raiders are the No. 21 seed in the West. They play at No. 12 seed Concord (18-8) in the opening round. The winner advances to Thursday’s second round to take on either No. 5 seed South Point (23-4) or No. 28 seed Ledford (13-11).