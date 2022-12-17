HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lake Norman girls crush No. 1 Watauga

MOORESVILLE — It’s not often that a team gets to host a game against the top-ranked team in the state.

With Watauga—the top-ranked team in all of North Carolina, according to MaxPreps—paying a visit to Lake Norman, the Wildcats had a chance to stake their claim as the best in the state.

A 74-40 Wildcats victory is as loud of a statement as they could have made on Friday night.

“That was the best game I’ve seen a team play in my nine years here,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “We had a game plan, broken down to such a singular level, and the girls went out there and executed it.”

From the opening tip, the Wildcats (10-0) defense, especially in the half court, suffocated the Pioneers (6-2) with the visiting team finding it difficult to even get the ball inside the three-point arc, let alone find an open shot.

By the time Watauga scored its first points of the game, a three-pointer with 2:23 to play in the first quarter, the Wildcats had already built up a double-digit lead. Trailing 11-3, at that point, it would be the last time the Pioneers were within 10 points of Lake Norman for the remainder of the game.

That defensive surge was led, in part, by Adason Buoniconti. Her defensive assignment for the game was to guard one of the top scorers in the state in Kate Sears. Watauga’s sophomore point guard came into the game averaging 20.4 points per game, including scoring 25 or more in four of her seven games.

Buoniconti and the rest of the defense held her to just seven points in the first three quarters.

“(Buoniconti) watched film of (Sears) individually. She prepared so well for her opponent,” Graham said. “She had zero points tonight, but she was our MVP tonight.”

On the offensive end of the court, the Wildcats played patiently, waiting for good shots to come open rather than taking the first available attempt.

The methodical offense was led in the first half by the Shehan sisters. Samantha and Alexis tossed in 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the first two quarters to help the Wildcats take a 39-12 lead into halftime.

“Those kids push each other,” Graham said. “The way they play isn’t flashy, but they do the right thing. I love the way they play.”

Alexis finished the game tied for a team high with 18 points while Samantha added 14 points.

Also finishing the game with 18 points was freshman guard Kelsey Rhyne. She led the Wildcats with three made three-pointers. Star senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams came on strong in the second half to finish with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats have one more game prior to the holiday break. They travel to Kannapolis on Monday to face the Wonders.

‘Cats top Pioneers to win 4th straight game

MOORESVILLE — Cole Callaway ran out ahead of the play, knowing he needed just one more basket to reach an important milestone.

The ball found him as he stood right under the basket for an easy layup. As the ball went through the net, the Wildcat bench went crazy. The senior had just topped 1,000 career points.

Callway’s milestone wasn’t the only reason for the Wildcats (6-4) to celebrate on Friday night. His 18 points, along with a stellar defensive effort from the entire team, lifted them past Watauga (3-4) in blowout fashion with a 77-43 victory.

“Cole just does all the little things really well,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “To not only have a shooter of his caliber in the program is great, but he’s also just a really great teammate. He’s meant a lot to this program.”

After a sluggish start for both teams saw the lead change hands multiple times in the first quarter, the Wildcats exploded early in the second to orchestrate a 17-3 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 13-point lead. Lake Norman would take that 13-point lead into the locker room at halftime, up 38-25.

Sophomore forward Tre’ McKinnon led the charge for the Wildcats in the first half, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the first and second quarters, including connecting on a trio of three pointers.

“(McKinnon’s) has been playing hard,” Hodges said. “He can be the best player on the floor most nights.”

In the second half, it was the Wildcats’ defense that turned the game into a blowout. Watauga managed just three points in the third quarter as Lake Norman stretched their lead out to 27, 55-28, by quarter’s end.

“We’ve been getting a lot better defensively over the last few games,” Hodges said. “All of our guys just guarded so well tonight.”

The Wildcat lead ballooned to as much as 36 in the fourth quarter.

Callaway, who was presented with his commemorative 1,000 point ball at halftime, finished tied for a game-high in points with McKinnon at 18. Sophomore guard Josh Yates, who often acted as the leader of the Lake Norman defense, stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with eight points, six assists, six steals, and five rebounds.

The Wildcats will travel to Kannapolis to face the Wonders on Monday.