HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lake Norman dominates in sweep of Hickory Ridge

MOORESVILLE — As final exams for the first semester approach, the boys of Lake Norman’s basketball team are also entering the biggest test of their season so far with the beginning of Great Metro Conference play.

On Wednesday night, they passed their first test with flying colors.

Behind a dominant defensive performance in the second half, the Wildcats (10-5, 3-0) ran away from Hickory Ridge (7-6, 2-2) in their conference home opener, posting a convincing 78-54 win.

“Any win we can get in this conference this year is going to be huge for us,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “Every night is going to be a dogfight, so it was nice to see how much we heated up in the second half.”

The game, in spite of the final score, did not have the appearance of a 24-point blowout throughout the first half and well into the third quarter. In the first two quarters of play, the lead changed hands 17 times, along with five ties, with neither team holding a lead larger than four points.

When the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter, Lake Norman held a slim 31-30 lead and it appeared as though the game could become an instant classic.

However, the lead never changed hands again. After trading baskets for the first few minutes of the third quarter, the Wildcats found another gear on both ends of the floor.

Over the final 3:39 of the quarter, Lake Norman orchestrated an 18-2 run that took a game that was close at 37-35 and blew it wide open as the ‘Cats took a 55-37 lead into the final quarter.

“I thought, defensively, we were good in the first half, too,” Hodges said. “But to hold them to just seven points in the third quarter is really good.”

Lake Norman’s lead ballooned to as much as 27 before Hodges emptied his bench with just over two minutes to play.

Offensively, the Wildcats enjoyed a balanced attack against the Ragin’ Bulls with three players scoring in double figures and and another four players scoring at least six points.

“We share the ball really well,” Hodges said. “Everyone out there has the ability to score and we showed that really well tonight.”

Tre McKinnon, whose bloody nose, brought on by a errant elbow, caused a long cleanup delay in the second quarter, led the way for the Wildcats with 15 points on the night. Fellow sophomore Josh Yates wasn’t far being, finishing with 14 points, his second consecutive double-digit performance.

Senior Cole Callaway rounded out the Wildcats’ double figures scorers with an 13-point performance with nine of those points coming in the second half to help Lake Norman pull away.

The Wildcats face another tough test Friday with an early battle for first place in the conference against West Cabarrus (9-2, 3-0).

Lake Norman girls move to 15-0 with drubbing of Hickory Ridge

There’s a good chance that if you show up just a little bit late to a Lake Norman girls basketball game that the game may already be over.

Many times already this season, the Wildcats have jumped out to a double-digit lead in under three minutes. Wednesday night was no different.

In just 1:52, the Wildcats (15-0, 3-0) built a 12-0 lead over Hickory Ridge (9-3, 3-1) and never looked back, rolling to their ninth victory of 40 or more points and thoroughly dominating the second place Ragin’ Bulls, 90-45.

“Getting out to a lead like that is our exact goal,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “Our defense leads to our offense, so we want to go out there ready to go. All of the girls know exactly what they’re going to do as soon as the ball is tipped.”

Unlike many of their opponents, Hickory Ridge showed some ability to score on a stout Lake Norman defense, bouncing back from the slow start to score 21 points in the first half. Despite that, they were never able to cut into the Wildcats’ lead.

Lake Norman was, to put it simply, nearly perfect on offense in the first half. The passing was crisp, particularly on fast breaks, often leading to easy buckets.

Not only were the ‘Cats able to get easy layups, they were also hitting from long range at a consistent rate, making six three-pointers in the first half to build a 57-21 lead at the break.

“The girls were able to really refocus after a long break following the Cherokee tournament,” Graham said. “I mean, we had 19 assists on 21 made shots in the first half. To see us come out like we did, especially after having a rough practice on Tuesday, that was rewarding.”

Much of that explosion from beyond the arc was thanks to Sam Sheehan. The sophomore forward posted a career-high 30 points, knocking down five threes along the way. She also added six rebounds and two assists.

“Watching Sam do what she does out there is exciting,” Graham said.

The other half of the dynamic Sheehan sisters, Alexis, did her best to keep up with her sister in the points department, posting 18 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams, who entered the game as the Wildcats’ leading scorer, added 11 points, but also dished out eight assists.

“This is what it’s like to be a good basketball team: to be unguardable,” Graham said. “It’s a tough task for a lot of teams.”

The Wildcats look to continue their unbeaten streak against West Cabarrus (8-4, 2-1) on Friday.