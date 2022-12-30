HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Holiday Tournament Scoreboard

North Iredell Holiday Classic
BOYS
Wednesday
(3) Rocky River 73, (6) South Iredell 53
(2) North Iredell 78, (7) West Iredell 52
(4) South Meck 73, (5) Wilkes Central 44
(1) Mooresville 90, (8) Langtree Charter 40
Thursday
West Iredell 53, South Iredell 48 (2OT)
Wilkes Central 91, Langtree Charter 55
Rocky River 79, North Iredell 77 (OT)
Mooresville 66, South Meck 64 (OT)
Friday
7th place: South Iredell vs. Langtree Charter, 11:30 a.m.
5th place: West Iredell vs. Wilkes Central, 2:30 p.m.
3rd place: North Iredell vs. South Meck, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Mooresville vs. Rocky River, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Wednesday
(8) Statesville 59, (1) Tabernacle Christian 31
(2) Mooresville 61 (7) West Iredell, 34
(4) Wilkes Central 54, (5) Rocky River 36
(3) North Iredell over (6) South Iredell, score unavailable
Thursday
South Iredell 58, West Iredell, 32
Rocky River over Tabernacle Christian (score not available)
North Iredell 54, Mooresville 26
Wilkes Central 60, Statesville 52
Friday
7th place: West Iredell vs. Tabernacle Christian, 10 a.m.
5th place: South Iredell vs. Rocky River, 1 p.m.
3rd place: Mooresville vs. Statesville, 4 p.m.
Championship: North Iredell vs. Wilkes Central, 7 p.m.
East Lincoln Winter Jam
BOYS
Wednesday
East Lincoln 79, Community School of Davidson 49
Lake Norman Charter 71, South Lake Christian 60
East Meck 81 Ashbrook 51
Lake Norman 80, Hunter Huss 61
Thursday
Hunter Huss 60, Ashbrook 57
Community School of Davidson 53, SouthLake Christian 43
East Meck 72, Lake Norman 67
East Lincoln 72, Lake Norman Charter 67 (OT)
Friday
7th place: Ashbrook vs SouthLake, 1 p.m.
5th place: Hunter Huss vs. Community School of Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
3rd place: Lake Norman vs. Lake Norman Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: East Meck vs. East Lincoln, 8:30 p.m.