 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Holiday Tournament Scoreboard

  • 0
basketball logo

North Iredell Holiday Classic

BOYS

Wednesday

(3) Rocky River 73, (6) South Iredell 53

(2) North Iredell 78, (7) West Iredell 52

(4) South Meck 73, (5) Wilkes Central 44

(1) Mooresville 90, (8) Langtree Charter 40

Thursday

West Iredell 53, South Iredell 48 (2OT)

Wilkes Central 91, Langtree Charter 55

Rocky River 79, North Iredell 77 (OT)

Mooresville 66, South Meck 64 (OT)

Friday

People are also reading…

7th place: South Iredell vs. Langtree Charter, 11:30 a.m.

5th place: West Iredell vs. Wilkes Central, 2:30 p.m.

3rd place: North Iredell vs. South Meck, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: Mooresville vs. Rocky River, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Wednesday

(8) Statesville 59, (1) Tabernacle Christian 31

(2) Mooresville 61 (7) West Iredell, 34

(4) Wilkes Central 54, (5) Rocky River 36

(3) North Iredell over (6) South Iredell, score unavailable

Thursday

South Iredell 58, West Iredell, 32

Rocky River over Tabernacle Christian (score not available)

North Iredell 54, Mooresville 26

Wilkes Central 60, Statesville 52

Friday

7th place: West Iredell vs. Tabernacle Christian, 10 a.m.

5th place: South Iredell vs. Rocky River, 1 p.m.

3rd place: Mooresville vs. Statesville, 4 p.m.

Championship: North Iredell vs. Wilkes Central, 7 p.m.

East Lincoln Winter Jam

BOYS

Wednesday

East Lincoln 79, Community School of Davidson 49

Lake Norman Charter 71, South Lake Christian 60

East Meck 81 Ashbrook 51

Lake Norman 80, Hunter Huss 61

Thursday

Hunter Huss 60, Ashbrook 57

Community School of Davidson 53, SouthLake Christian 43

East Meck 72, Lake Norman 67

East Lincoln 72, Lake Norman Charter 67 (OT)

Friday

7th place: Ashbrook vs SouthLake, 1 p.m.

5th place: Hunter Huss vs. Community School of Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

3rd place: Lake Norman vs. Lake Norman Charter, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: East Meck vs. East Lincoln, 8:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert