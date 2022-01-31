 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball games of note this week
basketball logo

There are a couple of marquee high school basketball games in the Greater Metro Conference this week.

First place will be up for grabs Tuesday night as Lake Norman’s girls (12-3, 5-0) host Hickory Ridge (12-4, 6-0).

There is potentially another first-place showdown Wednesday night when Mooresville’s boys (15-1, 6-1) host Cox Mill (12-5, 7-0).

The Blue Devils entertain South Iredell on Tuesday night before seeking redemption against Cox Mill. The Chargers won the first meeting on Dec. 9 in Concord, 71-69.

