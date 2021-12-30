HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Alexander Central comes up short in tournament finals

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hickory 52, Alexander Central 41
HICKORY—Jayden Maddox made 7 of 15 shots from the field and scored a game-high 19 points to lead Hickory to a 52-41 victory over Alexander Central in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic championship game Wednesday.
Hickory (10-1) led 28-19 at halftime.
Evan Presnell scored 14 points to pace Alexander Central (10-2). Grayson Presnell added 10 points.
The Red Tornadoes scored 22 points off turnovers compared to the Cougars’ four.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover 52, Alexander Central 43
HICKORY—Newton-Conover outscored Alexander Central 33-20 in the second half to take the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic championship Wednesday with a 52-43 win over previously-unbeaten Alexander Central.
Cassidy Geddes made 12 of 13 free throws and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Red Devils (9-1).
Sydney Hayes led the Cougars (11-1) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Chesney Stikeleather added 11 points and nine rebounds.