BOONVILLE—After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday and falling behind the previously undefeated Starmount Rams early, the West Iredell Warrior baseball team scored a dramatic 5-4 victory Wednesday night.

Down 4-2 in the fifth inning, Ethan Vance singled on a slow roller on the infield and moved to second when the throw was mishandled at first.

After consecutive flyouts, Carlos Ortega-DeMorrow singled up the middle to score Vance and close the Warrior deficit to a single run to 4-3.

Eli Josey stepped up and the first pitch he saw was crushed to deep left field to give the Warriors (4-1) the 5-4 lead. It was the first home run for Josey and for Warriors on the season.

Josey came on in relief of Ortega-DeMorrow striking out five batters over the nine he faced in 2.1 innings pitched to gain the save.

After trailing 4-0, the Warriors sliced the lead in half in the fourth.

With two outs, Eli Pharr singled to left. Pharr was lifted for courtesy runner, Tyler Pass who stole second base before Freeman Wallace drew a walk.

After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Anthony Garcia roped a two-run single to left-center to cut the Starmount lead to 4-2.

Ortega-DeMorrow gained the win for the Warriors. He pitched 4.1 innings in relief, striking out eight and allowing just one Ram hit.

The Warriors enter conference play Tuesday. Three of their first four opponents (St. Stephens, Fred T. Foard, and East Lincoln) went deep into the 3A state playoffs. St. Stephens and East Lincoln were two of the final four in the Western Region.