MOORESVILLE—North Iredell scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, erasing a 3-2 deficit on its way to a 7-3 nonconference victory Monday at Lake Norman.

Colby Umbarger was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Raiders (9-7), who led 2-0 before Lake Norman (9-11) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

North Iredell’s Cole Johnson was also 2-for-3 with a double. Hunter Baldwin and Tyson Combs each supplied one hit and one RBI for the Raiders.

Dan Loyd picked up the pitching win. He worked 6 innings, allowing three runs—none earned—on two hits and a walk. Loyd struck out five.

Brooks Kinser closed it out on the mound for the Raiders. He struck two of the four batters he faced.