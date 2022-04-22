HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: North Iredell takes control early in win over West Iredell

OLIN—North Iredell exploded for six runs in the first inning Thursday night on its way to an 11-0 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over West Iredell that lasted only five innings.

Thomas Shumaker homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Raiders (6-10, 2-8).

Kohen Ponder supplied a hit and two RBIs.

Raiders with one hit and one RBI included Anson Strange, Tyson Combs and Tate Green.

Ponder was the winning pitcher. He worked three scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and no walks while striking out six.

Talen Caton picked up two of the three West Iredell (3-13, 2-9) hits. Eli Josey had the other.