HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: North Iredell routs West Wilkes

North Iredell routs West Wilkes

OLIN—Thomas Shumaker homered and drove in three runs, and Tate Green homered and drove in two runs as North Iredell thumped West Wilkes 10-0 in Monday night’s nonconference baseball game.

It was the third straight win for the Raiders (8-10).

Cole Johnson was the winning pitcher. He worked five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit with no walks. He struck out four.

Johnson helped himself at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Landon Lowtharpe had one hit and one RBI, and Dillion Hobbs also drove in a run for North Iredell.