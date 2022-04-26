 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: North Iredell routs West Wilkes

  Updated
OLIN—Thomas Shumaker homered and drove in three runs, and Tate Green homered and drove in two runs as North Iredell thumped West Wilkes 10-0 in Monday night’s nonconference baseball game.

It was the third straight win for the Raiders (8-10).

Cole Johnson was the winning pitcher. He worked five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit with no walks. He struck out four.

Johnson helped himself at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Landon Lowtharpe had one hit and one RBI, and Dillion Hobbs also drove in a run for North Iredell.

