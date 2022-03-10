HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: North Iredell defeats Forbush

EAST BEND—Cole Johnson went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs to lead North Iredell to a 15-8 nonconference win Wednesday over Forbush.

Thomas Shumaker and Kohen Ponder supplied two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Raiders (2-2). Shumaker had a double, and Ponder tripled. Anson Strange drove in two runs as well.

Landon Lowtharpe was the winning pitcher. He worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs—one earned—on five hits and two walks. Lowtharpe struck out three.