MIDWAY—North Iredell’s remarkable state playoff run ended Friday night.

The Raiders, seeded 24th in the 3A West, fell to No. 13 seed Oak Grove 4-0 in the fourth round of the state playoffs.

Oak Grove (18-9) scored one in the first inning on Dawson Shelton’s RBI hit and one in the second on Jake Smith’s RBI hit.

There could’ve been more in the second for Oak Grove, but North Iredell’s Bryson Morrison caught a fly ball in right field and doubled up the runner at third trying to tag up and go home with a precision throw to catcher Thomas Shumaker. That out ended the inning.

The Grizzlies added two more runs in the fourth inning to open up a working margin.

Ethan Yarbrough pitched a four-hit shutout for Oak Grove.

Morrison, Shumaker, Cole Johnson and Colby Umbarger each had a hit for the Raiders, who stranded a pair of base runners in the first and third innings.

The Raiders finished the season 15-12. They won their first playoff game in program history by knocking off No. 9 seed Parkwood 9-7 in the first round and followed that up with their first home playoff victory, 1-0 over Northwest Cabarrus in the second round. On Tuesday, they went back on the road and upset Ledford, the No. 1 seed in the West, 5-4. Hunter Baldwin’s seventh-inning solo home run proved to be the difference in that one as the Raiders rallied from a 4-0 first-inning deficit.

A fourth straight playoff victory proved elusive. Oak Grove won its 12 straight since losing back-to-back games to Ledford.

The Grizzlies advanced to the 3A West Regional best-of-3 championship series against No. 3 West Henderson (23-4). The Falcons defeated No. 10 seed East Rowan (23-6) 5-4 on Friday night.