HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Lake Norman turns back South Iredell again

Lake Norman 4, South Iredell 1

TROUTMAN—Lake Norman defeated South Iredell for the second time in as many days Wednesday, triumphing 4-1.

The Wildcats scored once in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings.

The Vikings scored once in their last at-bat thanks to Will Vuk’s solo home run.

Lake Norman’s Hunter Sherrill was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Jared Smith was also 2 for 4 with an RBI. Carson Cherry contributed two hits and an RBI as well.

Ben Cotton and Vuk were 2 for 4 and 2 for 2, respectively, for South Iredell.