 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Lake Norman earns first win; Schmolke K’s 12
0 Comments

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Lake Norman earns first win; Schmolke K’s 12

  • 0
LNHS new logo button

CHARLOTTE—Lake Norman held on after a wild seventh inning to pick up its first win of the season Monday night, 11-8 over Ardrey Kell.

The Wildcats (1-3) plated seven runs in the top of the seventh to blow the game wide open. The Knights (1-2) mounted a comeback in their last at-bat, but the eight runs in the bottom of the seventh weren’t enough to overtake Lake Norman.

Luke Schmolke pitched six scoreless innings for the win. He allowed only two hits and gave up no walks while striking out 12.

Tyler Sumner tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who scored four runs in the second inning to break a scoreless tie.

Jared Smith hit a solo home run. Will Anzalone drove in a pair of runs, and Carson Cherry produced two hits and an RBI.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert