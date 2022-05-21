HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 6 from Iredell to play in state games

Six Iredell County high school baseball players have been chosen to play for Region 7 in the upcoming BODYARMOR State Games High School Baseball Showcase.
North Iredell is sending three players. South Iredell is sending two, and Lake Norman has one.
Representing North Iredell will be juniors Cole Johnson and Colby Umbarger, as well as freshman Thomas Shumaker. Junior Brice Warren and sophomore Tyler Hughesman will be representing South Iredell.
Joining them will be Lake Norman’s Carson Cherry.
The baseball showcase will take place June 13-17 at Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park. It will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.
North Iredell baseball coach Derrick Wishon is one of four coaches on the Region 7 staff. The others are Jack Moss (Forbush), Jason Bumgarner (West Caldwell) and Drew Ward (West Wilkes).