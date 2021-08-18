High expectations part of the deal at Statesville

Statesville maintained its conference supremacy during an unusual spring season earlier this year, but the Greyhounds are ready to return to normalcy this fall.
Of course, for them normal means being a fixture in any league title discussion.
“Hopefully by the end of the regular season we’re fighting for a conference championship,” said Randall Gusler, who enters his 16th season as Statesville head coach. “We’ve won three in a row. That’s kind of these guys’ expectation.”
If they win a fourth straight it will be as a member of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference. The other seven teams comprising the new 3A league are North Iredell, West Iredell, East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Lincoln and St. Stephens.
“I’m real excited about the new conference,” Gusler said. “There’s a lot of teams we haven’t played in a while. I think it’ll be pretty interesting.”
The Greyhounds are coming off a 6-2 campaign in which they retained their North Piedmont Conference crown and advanced to the state playoffs.
How will they fare just four months removed from the conclusion of a COVID condensed spring season?
Time will tell. The summer was a little bumpy, though.
“We didn’t do all the 7 on 7s like in the past,” Gusler said. “There are varying reasons why.”
The Greyhounds did not field a junior varsity team in the spring because of low turnout, so they rostered 44 players on varsity. At least a dozen of those were seniors who’ve now moved on.
Statesville returns 12 starters split evenly on offense and defense.
“You look at that group, some of them played two years ago when we had the undefeated regular season,” Gusler said. “I feel good about what’s returning and some of the new faces we have.”
One of those back for a third varsity season is Zamari Stevenson, a Wake Forest commit. The Demon Deacons recruited him as a defensive back. He intercepted four passes in the spring, but he also proved to be a viable quarterback, throwing for 952 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 566 yards and eight touchdowns.
Any other year, he would be the presumed starting quarterback, and still may be on Friday nights. But, Statesville picked up transfer Elijah Munoz, who quarterbacked at West Iredell in the spring.
That got the wheels turning in Gusler’s head.
“We could put Zamari all over the field,” he said. “Obviously, he’s a very athletic young man. When teams have to prepare for different kids in different spots it can be difficult.”
Jz Harrison-Connor returns at running back. He averaged 7 yards per carry in the spring, finishing with nine touchdowns and just over 811 yards on the ground.
Steven Hamby and Dalten McCullough are expected to key the run blocking and pass protection for the offensive line.
“We’ve got a couple of things to plug in here and there,” Gusler said.
The defensive line graduated a lot of experience including Kinstin Reaves (Eastern Illinois). Daniel Miller is the top returning tackler up front.
Stevenson, Kemarri Daniels and Amontae White are also integral pieces on defense. White was a hybrid linebacker/safety in the spring. His phenomenal junior year produced four interceptions, 11 tackles for loss and 74 tackles, including 53 unassisted.
“He came up big in some games,” Gusler said.
The Greyhounds also return kicker/punter Sam Buckner, who was named NPC Special Teams Player of the Year. Buckner is always a threat to boot the ball to the end zone on kickoffs, forcing opponents to start from their own 20-yard line.
The season gets under way Aug. 20 in China Grove against Carson. The Greyhounds welcome South Iredell for their Aug. 27 home opener.
“I think we’re going to be very competitive this year,” Gusler said. “There is a lot of work to get done, though.”