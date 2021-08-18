High expectations part of the deal at Statesville

“We didn’t do all the 7 on 7s like in the past,” Gusler said. “There are varying reasons why.”

The Greyhounds did not field a junior varsity team in the spring because of low turnout, so they rostered 44 players on varsity. At least a dozen of those were seniors who’ve now moved on.

Statesville returns 12 starters split evenly on offense and defense.

“You look at that group, some of them played two years ago when we had the undefeated regular season,” Gusler said. “I feel good about what’s returning and some of the new faces we have.”

One of those back for a third varsity season is Zamari Stevenson, a Wake Forest commit. The Demon Deacons recruited him as a defensive back. He intercepted four passes in the spring, but he also proved to be a viable quarterback, throwing for 952 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 566 yards and eight touchdowns.

Any other year, he would be the presumed starting quarterback, and still may be on Friday nights. But, Statesville picked up transfer Elijah Munoz, who quarterbacked at West Iredell in the spring.

That got the wheels turning in Gusler’s head.