Hickory Ridge shuts out Lake Norman in first-place showdown

MOORESVILLE—In the days leading up to the matchup between Lake Norman and Hickory Ridge, the game was billed as the “Game of the Year” in the Greater Metro Conference, a meeting between a pair of five-win programs that would be likely to crown a conference champion.
By the time the final whistle blew, the Ragin’ Bulls had made it clear why they were widely thought of as the class of the conference as Hickory Ridge (6-2, 4-0) traveled to Lake Norman (5-2, 2-1) a day early and thoroughly beat the Wildcats 24-0 on Thursday night.
“They’re just a better ballclub than we are right now,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “They executed better than we did, they made plays when they had to, and they stymied us on offense.”
Entering Thursday, the Wildcats averaged just over 300 yards on the ground per game and hadn’t been outgained in the rushing yards department in any of their six prior games this season.
However, Hickory Ridge was able to flip the script on Lake Norman, holding the Wildcats to a season-low 158 yards rushing while chewing up 231 yards of their own behind a stellar performance from Bulls’ running back Aaron Carey. The junior bulldozed his way to 131 yards on 16 carries, adding a touchdown for good measure.
The Hickory Ridge offense wasn’t one-dimensional, either. Senior quarterback Alex Bentley had the Ragin’ Bulls moving efficiently through the air as well, completing 13 of his 18 passes for 232 yards and two scores. Bentley also added some rushing yards to that performance, finishing with 50 yards on seven carries.
In total, Hickory Ridge racked up 463 total yards of offense while the Wildcats managed just 231 with the Wildcats failing to even win the time of possession battle in the game.
“(Hickory Ridge) didn’t play with Chambers and Charlotte Catholic for nothing,” Oliphant said. “They’ve got really good players and they got after us a bit.”
After the game, Oliphant commended his team on its willingness to keep fighting throughout the game, even as the score got more and more lopsided.
“I told them at halftime, you have two choices: You can pout and feel sorry for yourselves or you can go out there and fight,” he said. “I thought we did that. We just fell a little short.”
The Wildcats had a couple of opportunities in the second half to try to claw their way back into the game, twice moving the ball inside the Hickory Ridge 20. But those two possessions ended in an interception in the end zone and a turnover on downs.
“I told the guys that you have to have a short-term memory,” Oliphant said. “We have to get back to work and not let this team beat us twice.”
Up next for the Wildcats is Cox Mill (4-3, 1-2 GM4). The Chargers, just completing their bye week in week eight, have had an extra few days to prepare for Lake Norman and will get to face the Wildcats on their own turf. Kickoff at Cox Mill is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15.