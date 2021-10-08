Hickory Ridge shuts out Lake Norman in first-place showdown

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In total, Hickory Ridge racked up 463 total yards of offense while the Wildcats managed just 231 with the Wildcats failing to even win the time of possession battle in the game.

“(Hickory Ridge) didn’t play with Chambers and Charlotte Catholic for nothing,” Oliphant said. “They’ve got really good players and they got after us a bit.”

After the game, Oliphant commended his team on its willingness to keep fighting throughout the game, even as the score got more and more lopsided.

“I told them at halftime, you have two choices: You can pout and feel sorry for yourselves or you can go out there and fight,” he said. “I thought we did that. We just fell a little short.”

The Wildcats had a couple of opportunities in the second half to try to claw their way back into the game, twice moving the ball inside the Hickory Ridge 20. But those two possessions ended in an interception in the end zone and a turnover on downs.

“I told the guys that you have to have a short-term memory,” Oliphant said. “We have to get back to work and not let this team beat us twice.”

Up next for the Wildcats is Cox Mill (4-3, 1-2 GM4). The Chargers, just completing their bye week in week eight, have had an extra few days to prepare for Lake Norman and will get to face the Wildcats on their own turf. Kickoff at Cox Mill is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15.