Hickory coasts to shutout win over North Iredell

HICKORY—It was a memorable night for the Hickory football team Monday. Not only did the Red Tornadoes celebrate homecoming, dedicate their field to former head coach David Elder and commemorate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 state championship football team, but they also earned a dominant 48-0 win over visiting North Iredell.
Hickory quarterback Turner Wood completed 11 of 13 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns, with Josiah Edwards recording four catches for 99 yards and a score and Dontae Baker adding four receptions for 94 yards and two TDs. Edwards also had a rushing TD and a passing TD, while Jake Horyza notched a 20-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Lackey led the Red Tornadoes on the ground with a game-high 118 yards on 12 carries, and he also found the end zone. Additionally, Hickory held the Raiders to 20 yards of total offense including 32 carries for minus-21 yards, getting another interception from Jamir Norwood to go with a pair of fumble recoveries.
“The kids played hard,” said Hickory first-year coach Joe Glass, who subbed in many of his younger players late in the contest, including freshmen Norwood, Brady Stober, Sonny Jenkins, Ellis Chappell and Woody Clarke. “It got a little chippy, our kids responded to the chippiness. ... Our kids came out, played hard, made some great plays, got the homecoming win, and we’re just trying to go 1-0 each week.”
Although Hickory (4-3, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) fumbled the ball away on the third play from scrimmage, the Red Tornadoes forced North Iredell to go three-and-out on its initial drive. Then Hickory’s offense embarked on its first of six scoring drives, receiving a 22-yard run from Lackey and a 27-yard pass from Wood to Baker before capping the series with a 2-yard TD run from Edwards.
The Red Tornadoes added another score on their next possession, which only lasted two plays. Following a 16-yard burst from Lackey on the opening play, Edwards caught a short pass from Wood and took it 58 yards to pay dirt to make it 14-0 in favor of the hosts.
Hickory scored twice more in the second quarter, first on a 54-yard scoring scamper from Lackey with 2:24 remaining and then on a 23-yard TD pass from Wood to Baker that came one play after Landan Maddox recovered a Raiders (2-4, 2-2) fumble. Baker’s TD reception came with 1:13 left in the first half and accounted for the 27-0 halftime score.
Wood and Baker hooked up again just over three minutes into the third quarter, this time for a 36-yard TD pass. After Edwards executed a jump pass to Rico Walker for a 10-yard score moments later, Horyza completed the scoring with his pick-six at the 4:24 mark of the final period.
After the game, Glass admitted that his team has grown by “leaps and bounds” since the beginning of the season.
Hickory visits West Iredell on Friday, while North Iredell hosts Statesville.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory 48, North Iredell 0
North Iredell;0;0;0;0—0
Hickory;14;13;14;7—48
First quarter
H — Josiah Edwards 2-yard run (Dontae Baker run), 6:48
H — Edwards 58-yard pass from Turner Wood (kick failed), 4:27
Second quarter
H — Isaiah Lackey 54-yard run (Josh Tyree kick), 2:24
H — Baker 23-yard pass from Wood (run failed), 1:13
Third quarter
H — Baker 36-yard pass from Wood (Tyree kick), 8:53
H — Rico Walker 10-yard pass from Edwards (Tyree kick), 6:20
Fourth Quarter
H — Jake Horyza 20-yard interception return (Tyree kick), 4:24