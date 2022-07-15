Henderson takes over as West Iredell head baseball coach

West Iredell High School has promoted assistant baseball coach Caleb Henderson to head baseball coach.

Henderson is a 2016 West Iredell graduate and a former Warriors baseball player. He replaces Wesley Beckham.

Following a great stint as a Warriors player, which included three state playoff appearances (2014-16), Henderson continued his baseball career at Rockingham Community College and Montreat College.

Since finishing his playing career, Henderson has coached or assisted at various levels, including with the Fifteen Sports Bulldogs travel organization and the Southern Collegiate Baseball League’s Statesville Owls.

Henderson returned to the West Iredell dugout last December an assistant coach.