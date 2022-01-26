Hawkins hits milestone as North Iredell rolls against West Iredell

OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.
“Why is she here?” he thought. “She’s in college in Hickory at Lenoir-Rhyne. It’s a Wednesday night and we’re playing West Iredell.”
It all made sense later in the game.
At the 6:28 mark of the third quarter Hawkins was unable to connect on an alley-oop dunk attempt. But teammate Dane Coltrane collected the rebound and fed the ball back to Hawkins, who scored.
The buzzer immediately sounded and the game stopped as the senior was recognized for scoring the 1,000th point of his career.
Hawkins’ reached the milestone on a night when North Iredell (12-5, 6-2) easily outmatched the winless Warriors (0-16, 0-8). He poured in 31 points despite getting breathers when the Raiders regularly made wholesale substitutions and sitting out the fourth quarter because the outcome was not in doubt.
Twelve different North Iredell players scored, highlighted by Hawkins’ performance, in a 79-34 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory.
Hawkins’ steal and one-handed jam capped a 10-2 outburst to start the contest. He finished with 13 points in the opening period. Still, he had no clue he was on the verge of 1,000. That’s when Raiders coach Jeff LeVan broke the news, kept secret from Hawkins by coaches and family members alike.
Even though he had a hot hand, Hawkins was also spreading the ball around. Maybe too much.
“(LeVan) called me over and said, ‘You’ve got to score. You need 16 to get to 1,000,’” he recounted.
Hawkins connected on six shots in the second quarter, including a transition slam, and had 25 at halftime, when the Raiders led 47-14.
“I told the bench what we were trying to do,” LeVan said. “They got into it and behind him. They were excited for him.”
John Jackson Jr. and reserve Greyson Kerr each supplied 10 points for the Raiders. Beckham Tharpe contributed seven points and eight rebounds.
Jermaine Cornelius produced 15 points for the Warriors.
UP NEXT
West Iredell is at East Lincoln on Friday.
The Raiders look to complete the regular-season sweep against North Lincoln on Friday in Pumpkin Center.
“They scare me,” LeVan said. “They had a 12-point lead on us at halftime here. They can shoot the 3-ball. We’re coming off two big wins. We’ve got to go in there focused.”
BOX SCORE
North Iredell 79, West Iredell 34
West Iredell;7;7;9;11—34
North Iredell;26;21;13;19—79
WEST IREDELL (34): Jermaine Cornelius 15, Williams 5, Dalton 5, Walker 4, Steele 3, Glaspy 2.
NORTH IREDELL (79): Jackson Hawkins 31, John Jackson Jr. 10, Greyson Kerr 10, Tharpe 7, Ayotte 4, Haines 3, Dancy 3, Cloer 3, Kidd 2, Saunders 2, Grimball 2, Mann 2.