Hawkins hits milestone as North Iredell rolls against West Iredell

OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.

“Why is she here?” he thought. “She’s in college in Hickory at Lenoir-Rhyne. It’s a Wednesday night and we’re playing West Iredell.”

It all made sense later in the game.

At the 6:28 mark of the third quarter Hawkins was unable to connect on an alley-oop dunk attempt. But teammate Dane Coltrane collected the rebound and fed the ball back to Hawkins, who scored.

The buzzer immediately sounded and the game stopped as the senior was recognized for scoring the 1,000th point of his career.

Hawkins’ reached the milestone on a night when North Iredell (12-5, 6-2) easily outmatched the winless Warriors (0-16, 0-8). He poured in 31 points despite getting breathers when the Raiders regularly made wholesale substitutions and sitting out the fourth quarter because the outcome was not in doubt.

Twelve different North Iredell players scored, highlighted by Hawkins’ performance, in a 79-34 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory.