Harwell picked again to umpire at Babe Ruth World Series

Statesville native Wayne Harwell has been chosen to umpire his sixth and seventh Babe Ruth World Series for the 2022 season.

Harwell was selected as the Umpire in Chief (UIC) for the 9- and 11-year-old World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida, during the week of July 29-Aug. 7. His duties will be to oversee all the umpires during the tournament and assign which games the umpires will call.

“This is a big honor to be chosen as UIC,” Harwell said. “Being able to umpire the World Series is a big honor, but to be chosen as UIC is more than I can comprehend.”

A week after returning home from Florida, Harwell will travel to New Jersey to call the 8-year-old player pitch World Series being held in Cherry Hill.

“The Cherry Hill tournament is very special to me because I was the only one out of state that Babe Ruth brought in for this tournament last year and to be picked to come back this year is very special,” Harwell said.

Harwell, who began playing baseball at an early age, finished his three-year career at Statesville High with a pitching record of 28-3 while having a career batting average of .390. He was voted Player of the Year in the conference twice and led the team to the Association Championship in 1977. He continued his playing career at Western Carolina where in his freshman year he finished 4th in the nation with a 1.89 ERA. Injury forced Harwell to give up the game of baseball as a player but he returned to Iredell County to take over as head coach of the baseball program at Statesville High where his teams won 11 conference championships and the 1991 3A state championship.

Harwell has been umpiring now for 43 years at almost all levels of baseball. He has also led the Babe Ruth organization in Iredell County for over 30 years.

“I just love the game of baseball,” Harwell said. “Baseball has been good to me. If one kid gets to do and see the things that I was able to do see because of baseball, then I consider the program a success. Babe Ruth Baseball is by far the best baseball organization around. What they do for the players goes far and beyond any other organization.”