Gusler retires as Statesville Greyhounds football coach

Statesville is looking for a new head football coach. Randall Gusler has retired from that position after 16 seasons.

“Sometimes you just know when it’s time to make a change,” Gusler said Wednesday. “I just felt like right now was the right time.”

Gusler currently remains a PE teacher at the school, although he has been given a new job title there as Transition Coordinator. Gusler, who is also involved in Driver’s Education, is one year away from retirement in the North Carolina School System.

While he’ll still be around, he will be missed on the sideline under the Friday night lights.

“Gusler has been one of the constants here,” Statesville Principal Chad Parker said. “…He’s meant a great deal to hundreds of student athletes who’ve walked our halls.

“We’re appreciative for all Gusler and his family have given to Statesville.”

The search to find his successor is under way. Parker said the job vacancy has been posted and that it closes April 8.

“Then we’ll start interviewing,” Parker said. “…I definitely think Statesville is an attractive job. There’s a rich football tradition here.”

The person hired to replace Gusler will be just the sixth Statesville head football coach in more than 50 years. They’ll inherit a program that’s in the midst of a strong run.

Statesville secured its fourth consecutive conference championship last fall without losing a game in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference. Opponents managed only a combined eight touchdowns in seven league games.

The Greyhounds advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals in the playoffs before falling 20-6 to eventual champion Greensboro Dudley and finishing 12-1 overall.

Two of the Greyhounds’ last three regular seasons have been completed without a loss. They only lost one regular-season game during the delayed 2020 campaign, which was played in spring 2021.

Gusler’s Greyhounds won five conference championships altogether. The 2012 team that claimed the North Piedmont Conference title reached the 3AA state semifinals and finished 13-2, tying the school record for most wins in a single season.

“I’ve had a great time, a lot of fun times,” Gusler said. “I’ve gotten to coach a lot of great kids. I’ve had a really good football experience.”

At Statesville, Gusler began as an assistant football coach in 1995. He spent one season as head coach at West Lincoln in 2005, when Statesville hired Tony Paroli instead of Gusler and other applicants to replace Roger Bost as coach after Bost stepped down.

The rest of the time Gusler donned the Greyhound blue and gray. Statesville hired him as head coach following Paroli’s one season there, which yielded an 0-11 record.

“It’s been a good run,” said Gusler, who's averaged eight wins per season.

On his watch, the Greyhounds compiled a record of 129-71. Gusler finished one win shy of tying the late C.A. Frye’s win total at Statesville. Frye was 130-45-1 and coached from 1977 to 1991.

“Records and stuff like that, that’s not me,” Gusler explained. “My biggest thing, the thing I’m probably most proud of, is the number of kids that I’ve coached here who have gone on to play college football.”

That would be more than 100. Thirty of his former players, including Breon Borders (Arizona Cardinals), have played, or still are playing, Division 1.

This past fall alone, the Greyhounds had 12 playing D-1 football.

“For a small town like Statesville, I think that’s pretty incredible,” Gusler said.