Gusler directed Statesville Greyhounds to another exceptional season

Statesville’s football team captured its fourth straight conference championship without losing a game in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

The Greyhounds advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals in the playoffs before falling to eventual champion Greensboro Dudley and finishing 12-1 overall.

Randall Gusler, in his 16th season as Greyhounds coach, was the architect behind the success this fall. For his efforts, Gusler was named the R&L County Football Coach of the Year.

The biggest accomplishment, Gusler said, was making all that possible despite a smaller-than-usual varsity roster.

“We started with 29 names,” Gusler said as he glanced at a whiteboard in his office with those names written on it. “We finished the season with 24 kids and one of those 24 was a full-time kicker.

“Basically we went through four rounds with 23. We moved some JV kids up, but that was essentially window dressing for the sideline. To make it that far with those numbers I thought was pretty impressive. On top of that, these kids played spring and fall. They played two football seasons in one year.”