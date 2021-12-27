Gusler directed Statesville Greyhounds to another exceptional season

Statesville’s football team captured its fourth straight conference championship without losing a game in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.
The Greyhounds advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals in the playoffs before falling to eventual champion Greensboro Dudley and finishing 12-1 overall.
Randall Gusler, in his 16th season as Greyhounds coach, was the architect behind the success this fall. For his efforts, Gusler was named the R&L County Football Coach of the Year.
The biggest accomplishment, Gusler said, was making all that possible despite a smaller-than-usual varsity roster.
“We started with 29 names,” Gusler said as he glanced at a whiteboard in his office with those names written on it. “We finished the season with 24 kids and one of those 24 was a full-time kicker.
“Basically we went through four rounds with 23. We moved some JV kids up, but that was essentially window dressing for the sideline. To make it that far with those numbers I thought was pretty impressive. On top of that, these kids played spring and fall. They played two football seasons in one year.”
This marked the Greyhounds’ second undefeated regular season since 2019. They only lost once during the delayed 2020 campaign, which was played in spring 2021.
Talented players like Zamari Stevenson put opponents at a disadvantage most nights during that remarkable stretch, but the Wake Forest signee directed praise back to Gusler.
“With him you get a role model,” Stevenson said of Gusler. “He’s well-known in the community. He loves his players and his coaches. He’s literally the glue. He keeps it together.”
Statesville allowed only eight touchdowns in seven conference games.
Things continued to click in the playoffs. The Greyhounds routed Enka 49-0, East Lincoln 42-3 and Hibriten 42-0 in the first three rounds.
Dudley escaped Greyhound Hollow with a 20-6 victory in the Elite 8. The Panthers went on to crush Belmont South Point 38-0 in the Western Regional final and top Greensville J.H. Rose 69-40 in the 3A state championship game.
The 20 points Dudley managed against Statesville was its third-fewest scored of the season and the other two were among the first three weeks of the season. The Panthers blew out everyone since that time.
“We had our shots,” Gusler said. “I feel like we played them as well as anybody this year.”
Still, to finish among the top 8 in 3A in a year with no split classifications—there wasn’t a 3A and 3AA state champion—was quite an achievement.