Greater Metro Conference unveils league honors for spring sports season

The Greater Metro 4A has released its all-conference sports teams for the spring season, with Lake Norman and Mooresville athletes and coaches garnering some of the top honors.

Lake Norman swept the most prestigious awards in girls soccer, boys tennis and boys golf.

In girls soccer, Jacey Rase was recognized as player of the year and teammate Sarah Ardus was named the goalkeeper of the year. The Wildcats’ Matt Bice earned coach of the year honors.

The Wildcats’ Walker Valentine and Kat Valentine were named the player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.

Lake Norman golfer Brandon Jones earned player of the year honors, and Brandon Jolly took home the distinction as golf coach of the year.

In baseball, the Wildcats’ Luke Schmolke was named pitcher of the year, and Lake Norman’s Ty Wigginton was named coach of the year.

Lake Norman’s Linda Moore earn player of the year honors in softball, while Mooresville’s Paul Kitka was named coach of the year.

In boys track and field, Mooresville’s Treyvon Birchett was named field athlete of the year, and the Blue Devils’ Jay Clark was named coach of the year.

Lake Norman’s Danielle Hazlewood was honored as field athlete of the year in girls track and field.

A complete list of All-Greater Metro Conference athletes from Iredell County is as follows:

Baseball: Lake Norman—Luke Schmolke, Connor Cherry, Chase Wigginton, Jared Smith, Hunter Sherrill, Luke Nelson; Mooresville—Braeden Major, Chad Harvey, Jake Modrak, Drew Park; South Iredell—Brice Warren.

Softball: Lake Norman—Linda Moore, Kendall Robinson, Samantha Ladowski, Haliea Sweifach; Mooresville—Ellie Goins, Lauren Vanderpool, Bentli Meadows, Campbell Schaen, Emily Murphy; South Iredell—Claire Long.

Girls soccer: Lake Norman—Jacey Rase, Sarah Ardus, Tate McCord, Sophia Balliett, Ella Becker, Tara Chapman, Kaelyn Andrews; South Iredell—Olivia Ostwalt, Nicole Poole, Abby McKinney, Rylan Robisky; Mooresville—Sloan McCrea, Katie Enselaco.

Boys tennis: Lake Norman—Walker Valentine, Connor Gay, Ellis Klanbuch, Tristian Karmatz; Mooresville—Benjamin Uy; South Iredell—Anirudh Gajawada.

Boys golf: Lake Norman—Brandon Jones, Brian Masucci, Sean Swavely, Mason Donehoo; Connor Maguire, Brock Brice; South Iredell—JP Starling, Sean Rooney.

Girls track: Lake Norman—Danielle Hazlewood, Maddie Huecker, Madeline Stolberg, Ashley Walters, Isabel Gamble, Eisabella Panichella, Violet Lucas; Mooresville—Kendal Hudson, Ellery Bankirer, Caitlin Voos, Sami Homburger, Ella Moore; South Iredell—Shannell St. Brice, Emily Rodden, Olivia Humphrey, Trinity Frayer, Emma Leon.

Boys track: Mooresville—Treyvon Birchett, Tanner Smith, Noah Dunn, Kaden Pigeon, Brennan Selcz, Will Rizzi, Terell Simonton, Latron Jackson, Makiah Smith, A.J. Graham; Lake Norman—Logan Dingman, Miller Brannen, Drew Evans, Dalton Graves, Gavin Sweeney, Jack Baker, Kyle Sayre, Jacob Whittington; South Iredell—Gavin Reed, Walton Cooney.