Graham has Lake Norman on right path, thinking big

MOORESVILLE—McKenzie Graham considers herself fortunate to be Lake Norman’s girls basketball coach.

One of the luxuries is having players who don’t have their hands in too many pots.

“These kids, their life is basketball,” Graham said. “You don’t see that often in high school.”

Couple the passion with their talent, add quality direction from the top and success is essentially a foregone conclusion.

In her fifth season, Graham directed the Wildcats to a perfect run through the Greater Metro Conference regular season and tournament to claim both championships. Lake Norman also matched its furthest playoff advancement in program history by getting within two wins of reaching the 4A state final.

For her efforts, Graham was named the R&L County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

“Whether we met all of our expectations, I don’t know. That’s tough to answer,” said Graham, also named Greater Metro Conference Coach of the Year. “Am I proud of them? Absolutely. They did some great things.”

The Wildcats were 8-17 in 2017-18, Graham’s first season at the helm. She remembers thinking to herself that she wanted to build a “state championship-caliber” program at Lake Norman.

They’re on the right track.

“Am I upset we fell short? Yes. I think we had what it takes to get there and win it,” Graham said. “But we’ve gone one round further in the playoffs each year. We hope the trend continues.”

Their only losses were 53-50 to three-time defending 4A state champion Chambers, 49-46 in overtime to Watauga, 66-56 to Florida 7A state runner-up Miami, and 48-41 to Charlotte Catholic.

The Wildcats avenged the loss to Watauga with a 55-44 third-round playoff win over the 4A West top seed. The victory propelled them to the 4A West region semifinals for just the second time in program history and first since 2010.

Shooting 25 percent against Charlotte Catholic dashed their state title dream though. The loss ended a 16-game winning streak.

Still, 24-4 overall isn’t too shabby.

“We have kids with high IQs,” Graham said. “They just go out there and make the right decisions and play basketball. Go out there and just play. To me that’s when basketball looks most fluid.”

Among those seniors on their way out are 6-foot-3 post player Aly Wadkovsky and guard Madison Saunders, both starters. Wadkovsky was often a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. Saunders was a sharpshooter who defended well.

“Plus the experience they brought,” Graham said. “It’s kind of irreplaceable.”

The Wildcats return three skilled starters led by Greater Metro Conference Offensive Player of the Year Kirsten Lewis-Williams. They boast talented freshmen who now have one valuable season of varsity experience under their belts.

Maybe that state championship run awaits.

“Do I think we have all the pieces? I do,” Graham said. “It’s also the culture. They fight to win. They want to come to practice and get better.

“As long as we tweak a couple of things, this group is going to come back and work hard to accomplish anything they want to.”