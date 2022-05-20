Graham awarded sports camp scholarship

One local student has earned an all-expense-paid Touchstone Energy Sports Camp scholarship from EnergyUnited to attend a summer basketball camp at one of the state’s largest college campuses.
Aubrey Graham, a sixth-grade student at Oakwood IB Middle School, will represent EnergyUnited this June at the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at North Carolina State University. Aubrey is an A/B Honor Roll student, a dancer for her youth praise team at her church and is also a member of Abbey’s Smart Girls (Boys and Girls Club).
The scholarship covers all expenses to attend the overnight camp, which provides a glimpse into life on a college campus.
Campers stay overnight in college dorms, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball skills and spirit of teamwork.
Leading the Wolfpack Women’s camp is head coach Wes Moore, his coaching staff, and current and former North Carolina State women’s basketball players.