Ellie Goins (Mooresville H.S.) hit her first career home run as a member of the NC State softball team Friday during the Wolfpack’s 8-2 victory over East Tennessee State.

The freshman homered to left field in the fifth inning, driving in a pair of runs to increase the NC State lead to 6-2. She was 2-for 2 in the game. Her double earlier in the contest also plated a run.

On Sunday against James Madison, Goins belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 11 and force extra innings, but the Wolfpack ended up losing in the eighth, 14-11.

Goins leads NC State in batting average (.350).