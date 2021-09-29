 Skip to main content
GIRLS TENNIS: South Iredell earns hard-fought win over Mooresville
GIRLS TENNIS: South Iredell earns hard-fought win over Mooresville

SIHS new logo button

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

South Iredell 5, Mooresville 4

SINGLES

Niyati Kandekar (SI) def. Lily McColley (M) 4-6, 6-2, 14-12; Rachael Shubert (M) def. Catherine Jones (SI) 6-2, 7-5; Paige Fellores (M) def. Paige Sarver (SI) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3; Preston Jones (SI) def. Lilly Davis (M) 6-1, 6-0; Grace Lowder (SI) def. Ella Claire Goins (M) 6-2, 6-0; Khadeejah Saleem (M) def. Alli McIntyre (SI) 7-6, 3-6, 10-3.

DOUBLES

McColley/Shubert (M) def. Kandekar/C. Jones (SI) 8-6; Sarver/P. Jones (SI) def. Fellores/Davis (M) 8-5; Lowder/McIntyre (SI) def. Goins/Faith Fellores (M) 8-1.

Records: South Iredell 7-1 (3-0); Mooresville 5-3 (1-1).

