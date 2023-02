West Iredell High School is hosting the Seventh Annual Mike Heintz Lady Warrior Jamboree on Saturday.

There are six participating girls soccer teams, including West Iredell. The others are Alexander Central, Chambers, Elkin, Langtree Charter and Oak Grove.

Admission will be $5 for spectators. Children ages 5 years and younger will be admitted free.

There will be two food trucks on site—Village inn and Tumbleweed Coffee.

The soccer scrimmage schedule sets up as follows:

Stadium Field

9 a.m.: West Iredell vs. Elkin

10 a.m.: Alexander Central vs. Chambers

11 a.m.: Elkin vs. Oak Grove

12 p.m.: Chambers vs. Langtree Charter

1 p.m.: East Rowan vs. Alexander Central

2 p.m.: West Iredell vs. Langtree Charter

Practice Field

9 a.m.: Oak Grove vs. East Rowan

10 a.m.: Langtree Charter vs. East Rowan

11 a.m.: West Iredell vs. Alexander Central

12 p.m.: West Iredell vs. Oak Grove

1 p.m.: Elkin vs. Chambers