CANTON—Lauren Combes netted a second-half goal to break a scoreless tie and that goal stood up as the game winner as North Iredell defeated Pisgah 1-0 in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs Monday.

Goalkeeper Megyn Gaither recorded eight saves to preserve the shutout.

Pisgah, the 10th seed in the West, finished the season 17-5.

The 23rd-seeded Raiders (13-7-1) advanced to the second round and will play Thursday at No. 7 seed Atkins (15-1-3), a 2-0 first-round winner over Ledford.