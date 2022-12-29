GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ward, Raiders reach semifinals

OLIN—Lily Ward poured in a game-high 21 points Wednesday night as the third-seeded Raiders defeated No. 6 seed South Iredell 46-31 in the first round of the North Iredell Holiday Classic.

The Raiders outscored the Vikings in ever quarter. They led 27-15 at halftime.

Tilley Collins added seven points for North Iredell, which advanced to the tournament semifinals. The Raiders face No. 2 seed Mooresville at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Kayden Johnson’s 11 points paced the Vikings. They play No. 7 seed West Iredell in a Thursday consolation bracket game which tips off at 10 a.m.