GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mooresville beats Statesville for third place in Holiday Classic

OLIN — In the North Iredell Holiday Classic girls’ third-place game, Mooresville (7-5) jumped out to an early 12-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on its way to a 50-36 win over Statesville (1-7).

Both teams struggled early offensively with the first bucket coming four minutes into the game. But the Blue Devils were eventually able to find offensive through Seraiah Davis and Brooke Piper as the two seniors combined for 37 of Mooresville’s 50 points, helping Mooresville bounce back from a semifinal loss. Davis had 19 points, and Piper, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 18.

Head coach Jay Clark said he was proud of his team’s effort after losing in the semifinals to North Iredell.

“Our resiliency and bouncing back,” Clark said of what he liked out of his team’s performance. “We had a tough game and shots were just not falling yesterday. For a lot of teams playing that third game after a big game, you are worried about the lag that comes with it. Real happy with the energy.”

Leading 29-20 at halftime, Mooresville came out of the break and kept Statesville under 10 points in the third and fourth quarter, allowing just 16 points in the second half.

“We made an adjustment on one of our defenses and we hammered before the game and yesterday after the game the importance of active hands and moving your feet on defense,” Clark said. “The girls answered, moved their hands, lots of tip balls and lots of deflections.”

The win puts the Blue Devils at 7-5, winners of six of their last eight games.

Sakari Johnson and all-tournament member Janiya Johnson led the Greyhounds with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Statesville will return after the break to face Fred. T Foard while the Blue Devils will face in-county rival South Iredell.

Clark is hoping his team’s two-win holiday tournament will be a building block for the remainder of the season, adding that this win will be a vitally important game for his team’s playoff seeding as they go into conference play in one of the tougher 4A conferences in the state.

“We needed to get two wins to keep our playoff hopes alive,” Clark said. “Our conference is one of the best, if not the best, in the state with Lake Norman and Hickory Ridge. We knew we needed to get this win to get us rolling back to South Iredell when we get back next week.”

BOX SCORE

Statesville; 7;13;9;7—36

Mooresville;12;17;10;11—50

STATESVILLE (36): S. Johnson 13, J. Johnson 12, Adams 4, Davidson 3, Morrison 2, Hall 2.

MOORESVILLE (50): Davis 19, Piper 18, Rumrill 6, Inman 4, Goodwin 2, Harrell 1.