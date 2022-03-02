GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake Norman's run ends in Elite 8 as offense sputters

CHARLOTTE — Only one team in all of North Carolina’s 4A division can end its season in the playoffs with a win. Lake Norman’s girls basketball team won’t be the one in 2022.
The Wildcats’ run to a state championship was cut short on Tuesday night, falling 48-41 on the road in a hard-fought and physical game to the No. 2 seed Charlotte Catholic, ending Lake Norman’s season three wins short of hoisting a trophy.
“It’s awful…it’s a feeling you never want to have,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “But we can’t be too mad. We played hard. We just had some unfortunate things happen to us down the stretch.”
Of all the things that went wrong for the Wildcats down the stretch, their offense was the most obvious. After halftime, the ‘Cats managed just 16 points, often going long stretches between baskets. In total, Lake Norman made just six shots over the final 16 minutes of play, allowing the Cougars to erase a six-point halftime deficit.
“We just weren’t making the shots we were in the first half,” Graham said. “We felt like we were in a good position. I’m not really sure what happened. We just couldn’t capitalize.”
The offensive issues weren’t present in the first half, as the Wildcats were able to put up 23 points in the first 11:07 of the game against a Charlotte Catholic defense that came into the game as one of the best in the state, allowing just 28.7 points per game.
However, after that bucket from Kirsten Lewis-Williams with 4:53 to play in the first half that gave the Wildcats a 23-9 lead, they were outscored 39-18 over the remainder of the game. The 41 points scored by Lake Norman was their lowest single-game total of the entire season.
Much of that was due to the Cougars’ defense, which was as tough as advertised. Their distinct size advantage, boasting the 6-foot Gracynn Gough and the 6-foot-5 Blanca Thomas down low, made it tough for the Wildcats to consistently get to the basket, oftentimes the best part of their offense during the season.
Lake Norman shot just 25% (16-of-63) from the field in the game, their second-worst performance of the entire season. The Wildcats also hit on just 17% (4-of-24) of their 3-point attempts, also among one of their worst of the year.
“It just wasn’t a complete game,” Graham said.
Adding to that advantage, though, was the officiating. Both teams were allowed to play a physical brand of basketball, but the home-standing Cougars were often allowed to get away with a bit more physicality than the Wildcats.
In the game, Lake Norman was whistled for 18 fouls compared to the Cougars’ 12. The advantage this provided to Charlotte Catholic at the foul line was the most notable as the Cougars attempted 19 free throws to Lake Norman’s eight, with 11 of Charlotte Catholic’s attempts coming in the fourth quarter.
“In a game that is this deep in the playoffs, with teams that are this good, how can we let this stuff go?” Graham said. “We lost that game for ourselves, though. We’re not going to play the victim.”
The Wildcats were more than willing to indulge in the physical play on their defensive end as well, despite the foul calls. Their defense made nothing easy on the Cougars, forcing a myriad of turnovers in the second half that allowed the Wildcats to remain in the game despite their offensive troubles.
“We put a lot of pressure on them. I don’t think they’ve seen the kind of pressure that we can bring all season,” Graham said. “They were able to adjust and put us in some situations that we weren’t prepared for and they took advantage.”
Despite their offensive struggles, Lewis-Williams still posted a game-high 15 points in the loss. She also grabbed 11 rebounds to notch her 11th double-double of the season. However, she was held scoreless in the fourth quarter after picking up her third and fourth fouls in quick succession in the first 1:08 of the quarter. She checked back in with 3:07 to play, but the Wildcats were down 40-35 before she got to touch the ball on offense.
In their final games at Lake Norman Madison Saunders and Aly Wadkovsky posted seven and four points, respectively, with each of them struggling to find good shots against the tough Cougars defense.
Following a prolonged meeting in the locker room after the loss, an emotional Graham emerged with tears in her eyes and gave many of her players a hug as they followed her out of the door. With many of her key contributors returning next season, including Lewis-Williams, the likely-Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year, and fellow starters Leigh Marks and Addison Sirianni.
“When I took this program over five years ago, I told those girls that we wanted to be a state championship-caliber team,” Graham said. “Every year since, we’ve improved our win percentage and gone deeper into the playoffs. I told them that I want that pattern to continue.
“We’re losing some key pieces, but these are girls that work harder than anyone that I’ve ever seen,” Graham continued. “These are true basketball players, and I know they’re only going to work harder so that this feeling doesn’t happen again.”