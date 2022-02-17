GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake Norman rolls against Mooresville, advances to conference tournament final

MOORESVILLE—Top seed Lake Norman breezed into the Greater Metro Conference final with a 76-29 victory over Mooresville in the tournament semifinals Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (20-3) built a 37-17 halftime lead and had no trouble finishing the job from there against the Blue Devils (11-13).

No other details on the game were available.

The Wildcats host No. 2 seed Hickory Ridge, a 54-39 winner Wednesday over Cox Mill, in the tournament championship game Friday at 6 p.m.

Lake Norman won a pair of close games with the Ragin’ Bulls this season, beating them 64-61 in Harrisburg and 52-47 in Mooresville.