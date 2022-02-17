 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake Norman rolls against Mooresville, advances to conference tournament final
0 Comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake Norman rolls against Mooresville, advances to conference tournament final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LNHS new logo button

MOORESVILLE—Top seed Lake Norman breezed into the Greater Metro Conference final with a 76-29 victory over Mooresville in the tournament semifinals Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (20-3) built a 37-17 halftime lead and had no trouble finishing the job from there against the Blue Devils (11-13).

No other details on the game were available.

The Wildcats host No. 2 seed Hickory Ridge, a 54-39 winner Wednesday over Cox Mill, in the tournament championship game Friday at 6 p.m.

Lake Norman won a pair of close games with the Ragin’ Bulls this season, beating them 64-61 in Harrisburg and 52-47 in Mooresville.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert