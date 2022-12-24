 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake Norman claims tournament title

Lake Norman girls basketball

Members of Lake Norman's girls basketball team pose with the championship trophy after winning the Cherokee Invitational title Thursday.

 LNHS

CHEROKEE—Lake Norman’s girls basketball team captured the Cherokee Invitational championship on Thursday and exacted a bit of revenge in the process.

The Wildcats (14-0) downed Charlotte Catholic (7-3) 62-40. It was Catholic that eliminated Lake Norman in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs last year, 48-41.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats. Samantha Shehan led them in scoring with 23 points.

Kelsey Rhyne contributed a double-double, tallying 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Lake Norman also beat Guntersville (Ala.) 60-47 and Westminster (Ga.) 60-45 in the tournament.

