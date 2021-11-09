 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clark leads Langtree to season-opening win
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clark leads Langtree to season-opening win

CHARLOTTE—Langtree Charter opened the season Monday night with a 52-45 victory over Bradford Prep.

A couple of West Iredell transfers led the way for the Lions. Two-time reigning county player of the year Lariyah Clark tossed in a game-high 24 points. Nakyla Heaggans supplied another 14 points.

The Lions built a 19-5 advantage in the first quarter and led 25-17 at halftime.

Sa’Rayne Turner chipped in eight points for the Langtree Charter (1-0), which did not have a girls basketball team last season.

Megan Seymour paced Bradford Prep (0-1) with 21 points.

