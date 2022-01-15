Fourth-quarter rally lifts South Iredell past Lake Norman

“We know they have great shooters, so if they get just a little bit of daylight, you’re in trouble,” Chambers said. “We tried to smother that.”

For much of that span, the Wildcat offense seemed to have no response, often looking out of sorts running any kind of half-court offense.

“I think we just stopped moving the ball,” Wildcats’ head coach Grant Hodges said. “Their pressure sped us up so much that we were having trouble getting into our offense.”

The man-to-man pressure worked wonders for the Vikings on Lake Norman’s two leading scorers, Cole Callaway and Tre McKinnon, in the first half. The duo was held to a combined two points. It continued into the second half as well, as the pair finished the game with just 14 points.

However, after halftime, it was the Wildcats’ turn to play stellar defense. Over the first 10:02 of the second half, Lake Norman held the Vikings to just seven points while scoring 28 of its own to rush out to a 14-point lead with 5:56 to play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of that scoring damage was done by senior forward Davis Wagner, who tallied 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half.