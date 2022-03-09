Former Warriors setter Pope picked to lead West Iredell volleyball program

West Iredell High School revealed this week that it has named former Warriors player Macy Pope its next volleyball coach.

Pope shared the news of Facebook.

“So excited to finally announce that I will be the new varsity volleyball coach at WIHS!” Pope wrote. “Honored to be chosen for this position at my old high school. Let’s go warriors!”

An all-around talent, Pope starred as a setter at West Iredell. Her senior year she helped guide the Warriors to the Northwestern Foothills Conference championship, the 2A West regional championship and a berth in the 2A state title game. West Iredell came up short in Raleigh, falling in a four sets to Carrboro and finishing 27-4.

In her final year with the Warriors, Pope amassed a team-high 922 assists. She also contributed in other ways, tallying 218 digs, 56 kills, 33 blocks and 30 aces.

She went on to play at Catawba Valley Community College. There, she helped the Red Hawks women’s volleyball team secure trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII tournament in 2018 and ’19.